Barbara A. Griffie, age 87, of Gardners, died January 1, 2022, at ProMedica Skilled Nursing in Carlisle. Born November 8, 1934, in Gardners, she was the daughter of the late Lester H. and Annabelle (Hartman) Murtof. She was widowed by her husband, Russell Griffie, in 2007.
Barbara worked at Carlisle Syntec, and was a member of Mt. Tabor United Methodist Church, where she sang in the choir and was the treasurer. She also enjoyed playing bingo and spending time with her family and friends. She loved traveling all over the United States. She was a woman of strong faith and loved to pray and read her Bible daily.
She is survived by her sister, Jean Guise; nephews, Gary L. Guise and Robert E. Guise; niece, Marsha A. Tuckey; five great-nieces and -nephews; and 11 great-great-nieces and -nephews. She was preceded in death by her brother, Ralph Murtof.
Professional services have been entrusted to the Dugan Funeral Home Inc., 111 S. Main St., Bendersville, where a viewing will be held on Sunday, January 9, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, January 10, at the Mt. Tabor United Methodist Church, 1290 Gabler Road, Gardners, PA 17324. Reverend Gary Fanus will officiate. Barbara will be laid to rest beside her husband in Mt. Tabor Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Mt. Tabor United Methodist Church, PO BOX 544, Biglerville, PA 17307.
