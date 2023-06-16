James E. Quesinberry, age 80, of Orrtanna, passed away June 14, 2023, at home. He was born July 10, 1942, in Sandlick, W.Va., to the late Austin L. and Mabel (Harper) Quesinberry.
James attended Caperton Elementary School, Trap Hill High School and then Biglerville High School. He was a US Army veteran who served as an MP in Germany. He helped maintain the orchards and labor camps for Dr. Oyler for eight years, Calvin Group for 19 years, and Bear Mountain Orchards for nine years. After retirement, James went to market for Woerner Orchards for over 10 years.
He was a member of Flohrs Lutheran Church, where he was on church council, the property committee, an usher, member of the choir and played the guitar in the Gospel Band. He also decorated the church at Christmastime and along with the help of his wife, designed and built the Prayer Garden. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends, doing woodworking, making jewelry and arrowheads, carving walking sticks, gardening and doing good deeds for others.
He is survived by his wife, Marie (Coble) Quesinberry; son, Thomas and wife Cindy; daughter, Beth and husband Dodd; stepson, Mike and wife Karin; six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; brother, Thomas; sisters, Shelbia, and husband Bill Peters, and Pearl. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. James was preceded in death by his daughter, Anita; son, James Jr.; and brothers, Ivan, David, Austin Jr., George, John and Clarence.
Professional services entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home Inc., 111 S. Main St., Bendersville.
Friends will be received from 10 a.m. until the time of memorial service at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 23, 2023, at Flohrs Lutheran Church, 595 Flohrs Church Road, McKnightstown, PA 17343. Pastor Dennis Probst will officiate the service. Military honors will be provided by the Adams County Allied Veterans.
Memorial contributions may be made to Flohrs Lutheran Church.
To leave a condolence for the family, please visit DuganFH.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.