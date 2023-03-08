Diane M. Auchey, 88, of York, passed away on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at Yorkview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
Born on Friday, February 8, 1935, she was a daughter of the late William and Mildred Sipling Feeser. She was also preceded in death by her husband of nearly 55 years, William E. Auchey, who died in 2008; a son, Bruce A. Auchey; and a sister, Beverly Nitchman.
Diane was a member of Mount Carmel Lutheran Church, was employed by the Bank of Hanover until her retirement, and later worked part time for Spring Grove School District. She loved her grandkids, great-grandkids, and cats.
Diane is survived by her two sons, Gregg A. Auchey and his wife Deborah, and Scott A. Auchey and his wife Kathleen; six grandchildren, Chad Auchey, Laura Hurley and her husband Tim, Ben Auchey and his wife Lindsey, Shawn Auchey, Amanda Wildasin and her husband Travis, and Sierra Graham and her husband Nick; 14 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Gayle Lawver and her husband Gerald.
A funeral will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, March 13, 2023, at Mount Carmel Lutheran Church with the Rev. David L. DeLong officiating. A viewing will be held at the church one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Mount Carmel Lutheran Church, 1398 Moulstown Road, Hanover, PA 17331.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared by visiting PanebakerFuneralHome.com.
