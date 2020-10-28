Mary C. Gebhart, 87, of Gettysburg, died Tuesday evening, Oct. 27, 2020, at Select Specialty Hospice, Camp Hill, Pa.
Born Aug. 10, 1933, in Adams County, she was the daughter of the late Carl and Verna (Kroushour) Chronister.
Mary was a 1952 graduate of Littlestown High School. She worked for a number of years as a proofreader at Doubleday Publishing Company before moving on to the Carroll County Times where she was a publication editor. She was a member of the VFW Auxiliary Post 6954 Littlestown, Fraternal Order of Eagles Post 2226 Littlestown, the CWV Auxiliary Bonneauville, and the McSherrystown Moose.
Mary was a self-taught guitar and stand up bass player, and was a member of the group “Outlaw Valley Raiders.” She was a regular participant in Jam Session Night at Dutch Country Restaurant in Hanover and then at Rosey’s Restaurant in New Oxford.
She enjoyed trips to the beach, especially for “Sunfest” in Ocean City, Md., with her daughters.
Mary is survived by her three daughters, Angela M. Oaster and her husband David of New Oxford, Kathleen L. Altoff and her husband Laurence “Larry” of Littlestown, and Patricia A. Gebhart of Mechanicsburg, Pa.; her three grandsons, Anthony Oaster (Joy), Gregory Oaster, and Nicholas Oaster (Heather); her four great-grandchildren, Ariella, Chase, Chiara and Francesca, and one great-grandson soon to be here, Joseph; and her three brothers, Donald Chronister of Biglerville, Eugene “Gene” Chronister of Rogersville, Ala., and Glenn Chronister of York, Pa. She was preceded in death by three brothers, Leroy Chronister, Richard Chronister and Robert Chronister.
The family will receive friends from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, at the Monahan Funeral Home, 125 Carlisle St., Gettysburg, Pa. There will be a graveside service at 11 a.m. on Monday morning, Nov. 2, 2020, at the Flohr’s Cemetery, McKnightstown, Pa.
Online condolences may be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
