Kenneth H. Trimmer, 86, of Biglerville, passed away October 14, 2021, at UPMC Carlisle.
He was born May 27, 1935, in Gettysburg, the son of the late Raymond and Sarah (Ketterman) Trimmer. Ken graduated from Biglerville High School in 1953.
He was formerly employed part time by NAPA Auto Parts for 26 years, retired from Sears Auto Center after 25 years, and he also worked part time 32 years building pallets for Mt. Valley Farms and Lumber, and part time at Knouse Foods. Ken also found the time and enjoyment running the harvest crew and hauling apples for the family business.
Kenneth served and is retired from the Army Reserves with six years of service. He is a member of The Wenksville United Methodist Church, Ira Lady Legion Post 262, Arendtsville Lions Club, Zembo Shrine of Harrisburg, The Harrisburg Consistory, and the Gettysburg Masons. He was a lifetime member of both the Arendtsville and Bendersville Fire Companies.
Kenneth attended a one-room schoolhouse with eight grade levels and attended markets with his parents growing up as a child. Kenneth loved spending time in the family's apple orchard every chance he got, spending time with his grandsons and attending their various events and delivering auto parts and talking with the customers. He also enjoyed working at The Apple Harvest at the Arendtsville Lions Club stand.
He is preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Janet (Kuhn) Trimmer.
He is survived by his sons, Kevin L. (Sherrie) Trimmer of Biglerville, and Mark (Trudy) Trimmer of Monrovia, Calif.; grandsons, Konnor Trimmer and Kolton Trimmer, both of Biglerville; step-granddaughter, Samantha Starner of York; step-grandson, Brandon Starner of Gardners; and granddaughters, Michaela Trimmer of Tucson, Ariz., and Sierra Trimmer of Riverside, Calif. He was preceded in death by his brother, Robert Trimmer, and sister, Mary Rinker.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, October 19, 2021, at Dugan Funeral Home, 111 S. Main St., Bendersville, PA 17306. A visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the time of the service. Rev. Melissa Madara will be officiating. Interment will be at Wenksville Cemetery.
Kenneth has requested in lieu of flowers that donations be made to Wenksville United Methodist Church, 2010 Wenksville Road, Biglerville, PA 17307; or to St. Jude Children's Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
