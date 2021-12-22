Pamela M. Cool, 58, of York Springs, passed away Monday, Dec. 20, 2021 at Gettysburg Hospital. She was the loving wife of Nicky J. Cool, York Springs. Together they shared 37 years of marriage.
Born July 5, 1963 in Gettysburg, she was the daughter of Wanda M. (Bowling) Ford, Gettysburg and the late Robert D. Ford.
Pam was a phlebotomist with Penn State Holy Spirit Hospital, Camp Hill working at the Dillsburg location and was a member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, Gettysburg. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends and was a devoted grandmother. Pam loved going to the beach, crocheting, crafting, loved animals and enjoyed Sunday get-togethers at her mother’s.
In addition to her husband and mother, she is survived by her son, Zachary Cool and fiancée Michelle Marvon, Gettysburg; daughter, Nichole Woerner and husband David, Orrtanna; brother, Todd Ford and wife Marie, Abbottstown; grandchildren, Kayla Woerner, Madilyn Woerner, Alyssa Cool and Gabriel Cool and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
A time to share memories and an opportunity to view will be on Thursday, December 23, 2021 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Peters Funeral Home, 321 Carlisle Street, Gettysburg. A prayer service will begin at 8 PM with Rev. Fr. Aaron Lynch as celebrant.
Contributions in memory of Pamela M. Ford may be made to the Adams County SPCA, 11 Goldenville Rd., Gettysburg, PA 17325.
To share memories of Pamela M. Cool, please visit www.petersfuneralhome.com.
