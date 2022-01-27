James E. Bryant, 72, Pine Grove Road, Hanover, Pa., passed away Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at Holy Spirit Hospital, Camp Hill, Pa.
He was born November 1, 1949, in Baltimore, Md., the son of the late James E. and Rosemary Dennis Bryant Sr. Jim’s wife, Catherine “Cathie” Bryant, died in December of 2021.
Mr. Bryant was a veteran of the US Air Force serving during the Vietnam Conflict. He then returned to the Baltimore area where he worked for the Pipefitters Union for a time. But for most of his career he was a heavy equipment operator for Carroll County government. After retiring from Carroll County he worked at Hidden Hills Hauling in Finksburg, Md. He was the best “Poppy” ever and loved spending time with his “girls.”
James is survived by his daughter, Jodi A. Plank of Hanover, Pa.; two sons, Scott Bryant of Florida and Darren Bryant of Emmitsburg, Md.; a granddaughter, Darby Bair; brothers and sisters, David Bryant, Carol Anne Frizzell, Dennis Bryant and Kevin Bryant.
A celebration of Jim’s life will take place at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to a favorite charity.
Online obituary and condolences available at monahanfuneralhome.com.
