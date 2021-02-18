Ronald J. Myers, 73, originally from Fairfield, son of the late Daniel O. Myers and the late Hilda Bigham Myers, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, of cancer at the home of his daughter, Melissa Gray of Crockett, Texas.
He graduated from Fairfield High School, Class of 1965. He was a veteran of the Navy and served on a nuclear submarine in the late 1960s. After the service he resided in Ft. Myers and Gainesville, Florida, where he was an electrician until he retired and moved to Texas.
He loved fishing in Canada and New York with his sister and her family and hunting on his property in Texas with his children and grandchildren.
He is survived by his daughter, Melissa, and his son, R.J. Woods, both of Texas; and his sister, Rita Myers Mozdy of Pennsylvania. He is also survived by four grandchildren, and six nieces and nephews. His brother, Stephen E. Myers, predeceased him.
A memorial service will be planned at a later date.
