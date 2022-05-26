Robert E. Smith (Bob), 79, of York Springs, entered into God’s eternal rest on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at Gettysburg Hospital. He was born March 30, 1943, the son of the late C. Elmo Smith and A. Florence (Knisely) Smith. He grew up in York Springs.
Robert graduated from Bermudian Springs in the Class of 1961. He was a lifelong dairy farmer at Buttonwood Farms near York Springs. He was in partnership for over 50 years with Paul and Linda Guise, Denton Guise, and Matthew Guise. Robert received the “Outstanding Young Farmer” award from the Bermudian Jaycees and from the State of Pennsylvania for optimal progress in agriculture and contribution to the community. He also received the Young Cooperator Award from Interstate Milk Producers. He had a particular interest in dairy cattle, soils, complementary and alternative medicine, animal husbandry and veterinary science.
Bob is survived by his wife of 53 years, Shirley (Bair) Smith; his son, Dr. David D. Smith of Pasadena, Calif.; and daughter, Danielle D. Doorneweerd and husband David of Eustis, Fla. He is also survived by his sister, Lois Ann (Smith) Moore and her husband C. William Moore, and numerous nieces and nephews, and grand-nieces and grand-nephews.
Robert served on the Huntington Township Planning Commission for 25 years. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Gettysburg and had served on the Diaconate Board and taught some Bible Fellowship classes.
Professional services have been entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home Inc., 111 S. Main St., Bendersville.
A celebration of Robert’s life will be held on Thursday, June 2, at First Baptist Church, 1015 Chambersburg Road, Gettysburg. Visitation will take place from 10-11 a.m. Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. with a luncheon and fellowship to follow.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests making a donation in remembrance of Bob to the Bermudian Springs FFA. Bob served as the president of Bermudian Springs FFA 1960-1961. Donations to the Bermudian FFA may be made payable to “Bermudian Springs High School” with the memo line “FFA/Bob Smith,” 7335 Carlisle Pike, York Springs, PA 17372.
