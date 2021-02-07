William H. Beamer, age 70, of Gettysburg, passed away Friday, Feb. 5, 2021 at Gettysburg Hospital. He was born Saturday, July 15, 1950 in Gettysburg, and was the son of the late Guy A. and Mary L. (Singley) Beamer.
Bill graduated from Gettysburg High School in 1969. He was formerly employed by Cadbury Beverages for 40 years. He also delivered the Merchandiser in the Upper Adams area. He was a member of Buchanan Valley Rod and Gun Club, and Gypsy Springs Hunting Camp. He loved to hunt, fish, and watch the Western Channel. He especially enjoyed spending time with his family and wanted to be remembered as a family man.
He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Lynda M.(Sheaffer) Beamer; four daughters, Wendy A. Unger of Carlisle, Tracy A. Dabrowski of Carlisle, Kristina M. Beamer of Hanover, and Rema R. Beamer of Gettysburg; eight grandchildren; one sister, Tammy and wife Melissa Shindledecker of Arendtsville; three brothers, Robert and wife Patricia Beamer of Arendtsville, Guy “Butch” A. and wife Debra Beamer of Orrtanna, and Richard “Rick” and wife Judy Beamer of Gettysburg. He was preceded in death by his grandson Kyle Riley and sisters Susan Beamer and Elizabeth Bergey.
Professional services are entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home, Inc., 111 South Main St., Bendersville. Virtual Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 10, at 7 p.m. with Pastor Melissa Madera officiating. To join the virtual service or to send sympathy cards, please email Wendy Unger at waunger16@gmail.com for more information. Private interment services will be held at the Wenksville Cemetery for the immediate family only. Friends and family may visit the cemetery at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Dugan Funeral Home, Inc. Friends may express online condolences at DuganFH.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.