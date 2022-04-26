Donald C. Gardner, 79, of Duncannon, formerly of York Springs, passed away at home on Thursday, April 21, 2022, surrounded by his family.
Born on May 12, 1942, in York Springs, to the late John O. Sr. and Cora (Elicker) Gardner.
He attended Bermudian Springs High School.
Donald was a United States Army veteran of the Vietnam Conflict.
He was employed in the construction and excavating business as a heavy equipment operator and general foreman for over 50 years, having worked for Reisinger Brothers, Pizzagalli, Boyd Diller Inc., Joe A. Myers and Jim Follmer Excavating.
Special excavation projects included Holman Lake at Little Buffalo State Park, Lake Meade, East Berlin, and Raystown Lake. He also supervised the excavation of numerous housing developments in South Central PA.
Donald was a member of Roseglen United Methodist Church, enjoyed Corvettes, Classic Chevrolets, traveling, NASCAR, hunting, fishing and most importantly, spending time with his family.
He was the widower of Kaye L. (Finkenbinder) Gardner; preceded in death by four brothers, Charles Gardner, John Gardner Jr., Robert Gardner and Benjamin Gardner; and two sisters, Mary McElwee and Gladys Self.
Surviving are his two daughters, Leigh L. Walter (Steve Farabaugh) of Duncannon, and Britt M. Brandt (Michael) of Duncannon; beloved Pap to four grandchildren, Zachary Brandt, Addison Brandt, Kaydon Brandt, and Drew Brandt; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at Roseglen United Methodist Church, 722 New Bloomfield Road, Duncannon, PA 17020, with the Reverends Chris Nauta and Wyatt Taylor officiating. Burial will be in Union Cemetery, Duncannon.
A viewing will be held from 12:30 p.m. until 2 p.m. on Wednesday at the church.
Arrangements are under the care of the Ronald C.L. Smith Funeral Home, 325 N. High St., Duncannon, PA 17020.
Memorial contributions in Donald’s honor may be made to his church, Roseglen United Methodist Church, 722 New Bloomfield Road, Duncannon, PA 17020 or Join Hands Ministry, 51 S. Church St., New Bloomfield, PA 17068.
