Patricia Fryling, widow of Robert Fryling, died on April 24, 2023, at the age of 102 in New Oxford.
She was born, raised and educated in Cornwall, England. Patricia came to this country in 1947 with her husband, Louis Graveure, and their 2-year-old daughter, Vi.
Louis died in 1965. Patricia married Robert Fryling in 1984. Robert died in 2011.
Survivors are daughter, Vi and her husband Mark; granddaughters, Sarah, Sheila, Emily and their respective husbands Roger, Charles and Joshua; great-grandchildren, Sebastian, Sylvia, Jasper, Karen, Jillian, and Gregory; stepchildren, Ron (died 2023) and Linda and Linda’s husband Michael; step-grandson, Mac, his wife Alyssa, and their children Olivia, Austin and Ev; sister-in-law Nona and her daughters, Andrea and Patricia; and many other nieces and nephews both here and abroad. Patricia’s ashes will be placed beside Robert’s in Evergreen Cemetery.
