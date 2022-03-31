Paul Terry Reamer, of Fairfield, passed away at his home on Tuesday, March 29, 2022.
He was born July 8, 1941, in Waynesboro, Pa., the son of the late Paul C. Reamer and Norma Elaine Hardman Reamer Riggeal.
Terry leaves behind his best friend and beloved wife Coleen (Mace Kiessling) Reamer; his two cherished daughters, Sherry Ann Pollard and her husband Wayne of Alabama, and Terri Jo Bagwell and her husband Tim of Texas; and their mother Betty Sterner Reamer Bond; his brother, G. Randy Reamer (Stacy); nephew, Todd Reamer; and niece, Heidi Lakefield and her companion Michael Peterson. Terry also loved and was greatly loved by his stepchildren, Tracey Leath and her husband Aaron of North Carolina, Troy Kiessling and his wife Stephanie of Maryland, and Dawn Kiessling of North Carolina; and his grandchildren, Lekedra Leath, Jazmin Leath, Mason Kiessling, Madison Kiessling, Meghan Kiessling, Jonah Stoner and Colby Stoner. He was predeceased by a sister, Shalia Kay Oritz; and stepfather, Wilbur “Wib” Riggeal.
Terry graduated from Fairfield High School, served in the United States Air Force as an airplane mechanic. He retired from Adams Electric Cooperative where he worked as a lineman and staking technician for 36 years. He loved the company he worked for, his job and many of the people he worked with over so many years. We all will miss him.
Funeral services will be held Friday, April 8, 2022, at the Monahan Funeral Home in Fairfield at 11 a.m. Interment will be in Fairfield Union Cemetery. There will be a viewing at the funeral home on Friday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial can be made to the Fairfield Fire Company, 106 Steelman St., Fairfield, PA 17320; or the Great Conewago Presbyterian Church, 174 Red Bridge Road, Gettysburg, PA 17325.
Online obituary and condolences available at monahanfuneralhome.com.
