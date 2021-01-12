Beatrice May (Benner) Harness, 104, passed away on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, at Morning Glory Personal Care Home in Littlestown.
Born May 31, 1916, in Mt. Pleasant Township, Adams County, she was the elder daughter of the late J. Milton and C. Mabel (Mehring) Benner and was known as Aunt Beatie by her family and as Bea by her friends. Beatie was the ever-loving wife of the late James H. Harness, who died Oct. 14, 1985.
An Adams County native, Mrs. Harness resided in Gettysburg before moving to Morning Glory in 2020. She was a 1933 graduate of Gettysburg High School and was its last surviving member. Bea served two years in the United States Army Air Corp during World War II, she was honorably discharged at the rank of corporal in 1945.
Mrs. Harness was a member of the Gettysburg Presbyterian Church since 1952. She was the last surviving charter member of the Gettysburg Business & Professional Women’s Club and had served for 32 years as the Insurance Administrator with the former C.H. Musselman Co. in Biglerville, before retiring in 1978.
Mrs. Harness was the last surviving member of her immediate family, having been predeceased by the following siblings, John M. Benner, Kenneth M. Benner, Charles R. Benner, Earl W. Benner, Donald R. Benner and Mary E. Gladhill. She is survived by 11 nieces and nephews including her two caring and beloved nieces, Jane Schmidt of Manchester, Md., and Nancy Glass of Taneytown, Md., and their families.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, at the Monahan Funeral Home in Gettysburg. The family will receive friends on Friday from 12 to 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will follow the funeral service in the Evergreen Cemetery with full military honors provided by the Adams County Allied Veterans. Serving as pallbearers will be Mick Schmidt, Michael L. Glass, Thomas S. Benner Jr., Daniel L. Harmon, Phoenix L. Harmon and Tanner S. Harmon.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Gettysburg Presbyterian Church, 208 Baltimore St., Gettysburg, PA 17325, or to a favorite charity.
Online tributes and condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
