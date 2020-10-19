Marie I. Collins Shanebrook, 82, went to be with her Loving Savior Jesus Christ, Monday morning, Oct. 19, 2020, at her daughter’s home in Littlestown. She died peacefully with her loving family by her side, after a long and courageous battle with Alzheimer’s Dementia.
It is always difficult saying goodbye to someone we loved and cherished. She was a beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. All who knew her and loved her will never forget her undying love and care for them.
Marie was born April 26, 1938, in Baltimore, Md. She was the daughter of the late Ira and Kathryn (Spoon) Trivitt, formerly of Gettysburg. She was preceded in death by her husbands, James R. Collins and Allen Shanebrook.
Marie had a lovable knowledge for reading and teaching the Bible to her many Sunday school classes. She worked at Carroll Shoe and Bedford Shoe of Littlestown until she found her passion for selling Queens-Way, fashion for women doing fashion shows and helping buy clothing to dress for success. She loved traveling around the world, but most of all loved being with family and friends.
Marie is survived by her two children, James Collins Jr. and his wife Ruth, and Penny Wall and her husband William, all of Littlestown; her four grandchildren, Thomas, Marie, Jeremiah and Sam; seven great-grandchildren, Isabelle, Brodie, Landen, Bryce, Gianna, Phoebe and Claire; her three sisters, Shirley Weaver, Jean Knox and Linda Gardner; her brother, John Trivitt; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her brother, Mitchell Trivitt.
Funeral services, being handled by the Monahan Funeral Home, will be private and at the convenience of the family.
Online condolences may be made at monahanfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
