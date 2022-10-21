Jeffry Clifford Bucher passed away at his home on July 10, 2021.
The eldest son of Thurston and Dorothy Bucher, he was born on March 19, 1939. He was preceded in death by an infant boy, Jonathan, his brother Samuel, and his parents.
He graduated from Biglerville High School in 1958. He owned and operated Bucher’s TV and Radio business while he developed a remote car starter. In a technical capacity, he worked for Morefield Communications and AMP, Inc. in Harrisburg. Beginning in 1982, he operated Bucher’s Video near Gettysburg until his retirement in 2019.
Jeffry was an inventor and an audio/video technical expert. Jeffry provided audio/visual services throughout Adams County. He videotaped college and high school graduations as well as wedding and anniversary celebrations. In addition to sound and video services, he also developed an energy saving system for fire halls.
Jeffry held patents for his invention that automatically started vehicles. Beginning in 1969, he held patents for the “Remotostart” in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Great Britain, Australia, France, and Japan. He traveled to Canada, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Venezuela, Germany, Switzerland, and Austria to train others on installing Remotostart units. With local support, he started BUEAMITH to build, install, and distribute car starters during the 1970’s.
Jeffry was active in community events. For 35 years he volunteered audio services for Memorial Day services in Upper Adams. He also performed services for the Fire Chief’s Banquet, local carnivals and parades, gun clubs, and Gettysburg College and Dickinson College commencements.
He worked with the fire departments in Bendersville, Biglerville, Gettysburg, Heidlersburg, and York Springs. He did work on the Electric Map and provided services for the Ottenstein Tower sound system. Jeff built and installed the security system for the Upper Adams Jaycees Chapter House and provided audio visual services for Oakside Park and the National Apple Harvest Festival. For many years, he filmed the international bidding for Thoroughbred racehorses for Hanover Farms.
He filmed training videos for Knouse Foods, Mott’s, and Schindler Elevators, to name a few. In 1993, Jeffry produced a promotional video for the Adams County Apple Industry. He was recognized by the Penn State Extension Service for volunteer service from 1998-2004.
Jeff was instrumental in recording milestone events such as the Biglerville Bicentennial. In 1988, he filmed the 125th Anniversary of the Battle of Gettysburg and the 50th anniversary of the Eternal Light Peace Memorial. Of interest, he provided technical support for the Ted Turner movie, “Gettysburg,” which was filmed locally in 1992.
Jeffry was a Mason and member of local fire companies.
He is survived by his siblings, Michael, William, Tom, and Ginger Bucher as well as six nieces and nephews, six great nieces and nephews, and two great-great nephews.
A private memorial was held by the family. Jeffry is interred at the Evergreen National Cemetery, Gettysburg.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.