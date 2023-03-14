Dorothy M. “Dottie” (Chapman) Wagerman, 80 of Fairfield, passed away at her home surrounded by her loving family, on March 9, 2023.
Born on January 31, 1943, she was the daughter of the late Chester A. and Margaret A. (Stahley) Chapman. She was a devoted wife to her husband, Conrad (Buzz) Wagerman for 47 years, until his death, July 25, 2020, Dottie was a lifetime member of Elias Lutheran Church, Emmitsburg, Md. She worked for the family business, Wagerman Concrete, for 30 years; prior to that she worked for Musselman Canning Co. in Biglerville.
Survived by sister, Betty Leatherman, Fairfield; her nieces, Deborah Davis (Jeff), Orrtanna, Brenda Snyder (Scott), Gettysburg; brother-in-law, Jerry Wagerman (Ruth), and nephew, Travis Wagerman, all of Blue Ridge Summit. Having no children of her own, she adored all her nieces and nephews and is survived by: great-nephews David Leatherman, Daniel (April) Ohler, Ryan (Nikki) Davis, Kevin Ohler, and great-niece, Erica Davis-Wilson (Dave); and great-great nephews and nieces Matthew, Xavier, Narissa (Jon), Wednesday, Dextin, and Mckayla.
Dottie had a huge warm heart, enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, spoiling her nieces and nephews, always caring for others. She treated everyone with love and respect and will be missed by many, leaving behind a legacy of love and compassion. Predeceased by nephew, Robert Leatherman.
Thank you to her neighbors, friends and family, for prayers, visits, texts, calls, cards, flowers, meals, treats and support. Special thanks to those friends and family who helped with her care and to the Visiting Nurse Association and Hospice of York.
A funeral service will be held at Elias Lutheran Church, 100 West North Ave, Emmitsburg at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 18, 2023. The family will receive friends at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service. Interment will follow the service at Elias Lutheran Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers Memorial contributions can be made to Elias Lutheran Church, 100 W. North Ave, Emmitsburg, MD 21727 or the charity of your choice. Online condolences can be made to www.myersdurborawfh.com
