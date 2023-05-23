Delores A. Cunningham, 82, of Gettysburg, died Sunday evening, May 21, 2023, surrounded by her loving family.
Born November 27, 1940, in Gettysburg she was the daughter of the late Martin and Kathleen (Myers) Baltozer. She was the loving wife of Richard C. Cunningham of Gettysburg to whom she was married for almost 63 years.
Mrs. Cunningham was a 1958 graduate of Gettysburg High School. She worked for Grant’s Department Store before working at Statler’s Upholstery and then retired from Madison Square Furniture. After retiring, she worked for a few years at KFC in Gettysburg. She and her husband enjoyed blue grass music, going to listen every Friday, and taking several trips to Gatlinburg, Tennessee. She also enjoyed bowling, crafts, and puzzles, but she treasured her time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In addition to her husband, Delores is survived by her four children, Teresa A. Witherow and her husband Lynn of Arendtsville, Richard H. Cunningham and his companion Deedee Becker of Gettysburg, Sandra L. Plank and her husband Perry of Gettysburg, and Michael P. Cunningham and his companion Dianna Shultz of Gettysburg; her three grandchildren, Nicole Witherow, Keith Cunningham, and Olivia Plank-Windell; her two step-grandchildren, Brad Shultz and Brent Shultz; her seven great-grandchildren, Lucas Witherow, Brianna Witherow, Arianna Witherow, Leighton Witherow, Dylan Cunningham, Trevor Cunningham, and Brantley Windell; her three step-great-grandchildren, Nolan Shultz, Grant Shultz, and Caden Shultz; and her sister, Alminda Plank of Gettysburg. She was preceded in death by her two grandchildren, Shelley-Ann Witherow and Jeremy Plank; and her sister, Karen Kessler.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 27, 2023, at the Monahan Funeral Home, 125 Carlisle St., Gettysburg. Burial will be in the Oak Lawn Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends 6-8 p.m. Friday, May 26, 2023, at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.