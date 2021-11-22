Rita E. (Kaiser) Cole, 95, of Hanover, entered into God’s eternal rest surrounded by her family on Saturday, November 20, 2021, at Utz Terrace in Hanover.
She was born on April 28, 1926, the daughter of the late John E. and Annie R. (Moore) Kaiser. She was preceded in death by her husband of 42 years, Bernard C. Cole, who died on March 5, 2016.
Rita was a graduate of Delone Catholic High School, McSherrystown, with the Class of 1944. After high school she received nurse's training at Providence Hospital in Washington, D.C., and was a member of the United States Cadet Nursing Corps from October 2, 1944 to October 2, 1947.
Upon returning home, she continued her nursing career at Hanover General Hospital, Hanover. While working, Rita continued her education. She was inducted into the Sigma Theta Tau sorority in 1971 and received her bachelor of science degree in nursing from St. Joseph College, Emmitsburg, Md., in 1972. On September 20, 1972, she continued her nursing career as a community health nurse for the Pennsylvania Department of Health until her retirement on May 13, 1986. Rita enjoyed spending time with family, doing artwork, and traveling.
Rita was a member of St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, Hanover.
She is survived by four children, Christopher P. Smith and his wife Deborah, James C. Smith and his wife Laura, Francis X. Smith and his wife Lynn, and Betsy Reese and her husband Dave, all of Hanover; five grandchildren, Suzanne Wimsett (Jack), Jonathan Smith (Colleen), Rachael Klunk (Zachary), David J. Hertz (Alison), and Alyson T. Reese; six great-grandchildren, Jonas, Augustine, Owen, Leo, Daniel and Nicholas, plus another great-grandchild to be born in April 2022. In addition to her parents and husband, her two sisters, Joan H. Felix of Waynesboro, and Martha Sunbury of McSherrystown and her two brothers, Joseph E. Kaiser of Texas, and John Kaiser of California preceded her in death.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Vincent de Paul Church on Saturday, November 27, 2021, at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Immaculate Conception Cemetery, New Oxford. The family will receive friends on Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Murphy-Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 501 Ridge Ave., McSherrystown. A prayer service will be held on Friday at 7:30 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Rita’s memory can be made to Delone Catholic High School, 140 S. Oxford Ave., McSherrystown, PA; to St. Vincent de Paul Church, 220 3rd St., Hanover, PA; or to your favorite charity.
