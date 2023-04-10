Audrey Nadine Showers, age 92, of Bendersville, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 6, 2023, at Paramount Nursing and Rehab in Fayetteville. She was born March 20, 1931, in Bendersville, the daughter of the late Leroy G. and Arlene E. (Shepard) Gochenauer.
Audrey attended Biglerville High School. She previously worked for the Pennsylvania State Lottery and Kennie’s Market in Gettysburg as the bakery manager. She most recently retired from Walmart in April 2015 after working there in customer service for 25 years.
She was a member of Bendersville United Methodist Church. In her spare time, she enjoyed crocheting, Bingo, collecting angels, yardwork and tending to her flower garden.
She is survived by her daughter, Linda D. Ayers and her husband Robert Sr. of Aspers; son, Randy R. Dunlap and his wife Ruth of Biglerville; grandson, Robert “Robbie” Ayers Jr. and his wife Georganna; two granddaughters, Ashlei Dunlap and her companion Chava Augirre, and Kylynn Becker and her husband Kain; two great-granddaughters, Mikaela Benoit and Arabella Becker; six great-grandsons, Casey Ayers, Noah Ayers, Austyn Dunlap, Xavier Augirre, Caydyn Augirre and Heath Becker; five sisters, Byrl E. Gates of Gettysburg, Arliss M. Black of Biglerville, D. Mardell Anderson and her husband E.C. of Aspers, Gloria A. Patterson of Bendersville, and June M. Ayers of Gettysburg; and her brother, Richard L. Gochenauer and his wife Donna of New Oxford.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her four brothers, Robert G. Gochenauer, George “Reds” G. Gochenauer, Aldaus O. Gochenauer and Maynard O. Gochenauer; and sister, Boneta W. Fair.
Professional services are entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home Inc., 111 S. Main St., Bendersville, where private funeral services will be held at the discretion of the family. Interment will be in Wenksville Cemetery in Biglerville.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of Audrey to Grane Hospice Care, 1200 Camp Hill Bypass, Suite 205, Camp Hill, PA 17011; or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38101.
Friends may express online condolences at www.DuganFH.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.