Dr. Louis J. Hammann III, 92, of Gettysburg/Orrtanna, died Thursday, February 17, 2021. He was born in Baltimore on July 8, 1929.
He graduated from City College of Baltimore in 1947, Gettysburg College in 1951 and Yale Divinity School in 1954. After a two-year assignment to a parish in St. Charles, Missouri, Dr. Hammann returned to Gettysburg College to join the faculty.
He taught at the college full time until 1996, and part-time until 2008, a total of 51 years during which he also earned a master's degree from Penn State and a PhD from Temple University.
In addition to his involvement with the college, Lou co-founded Gettysburg American Youth Soccer and served as head referee for 14 years. He served on the boards of Hoffman Homes, the Gettysburg Hospital and Project Gettysburg/Leon.
He was involved in many churches in the area in several different capacities, including Trinity United Church of Christ, Fairfield Mennonite Church, the Unitarian Universalist Church, and the Quaker Meeting to name only a few.
He and his wife Patricia have also been very involved with Gettysburg Democracy for America and establishing an ecologically sensitive co-housing community, Hundred Fold Farm in Orrtanna.
He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Patricia Rogers Hammann; four surviving children, Diane (John) Floyd of Atlanta, Tricia Hammann of Akron, Sandra (Bill) Hartzell of Orrtanna, and Mary Hammann (Richard Kaplan) of New York City; one daughter who pre-deceased him, Rebecca Hammann of Davis California; eight grandchildren, including Joseph and Philip Floyd, Ara Leah Hammann, Ben and Sam Hartzell, Eli and Isaac Kaplan, and Lucy Hammann Wolf Cloud and her adoptive parents Kevin Wolf and Linda Cloud; and a brother Kenneth (Sue) of Columbia, Missouri.
Memorial gifts may be made to Gettysburg College, the Gettysburg Chamber Orchestra and Americans For Democracy, Gettysburg Chapter.
A memorial service is planned at Gettysburg College Chapel on June 5 at 11 a.m.
