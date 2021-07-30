Raymond O. Bosserman, age 72, of Aspers, passed away at home surrounded by his family on July 24, 2021. He was the loving husband of the late Mary J. Bosserman.
Raymond was born in Gettysburg on April 10, 1949, and was the son of the late Elmer and Gladys (Kellison) Bosserman. He went on to proudly serve his country in the United States Navy before being honorably discharged. Raymond then went on to work in the propane business as a serviceman, before retiring from Suburban Propane. He was a member of the American Legion Post #262. Raymond loved his family and friends, NASCAR, cook outs, bowling, and his two dogs, Amber and Lola.
Raymond is survived by his daughter, Tina Kuykendall and husband Alan; his son, Douglas Branstetter; and his grandchildren, Makayla and Morgan. He is also survived by his brother, Arnel Bosserman and wife Gwen; his sister, Linda Roudabush; and several nephews. He was preceded in death by his brother, Fred Bosserman.
The family services are being held privately under the direction of Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc. of Spring Grove.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Raymond’s memory can be made to the Adams County SPCA, 11 Goldenville Road, Gettysburg, PA 17325.
Condolences may be shared at www.beckfunerals.com.
