Theodore W. “Ted” Koch, 80, of Gettysburg, passed away Sunday, June 12, 2022 at Transitions Healthcare, Gettysburg.
He was born August 16, 1941, in Washington, D.C., the son of the late Frederick T. and Bertha Walker Koch. His wife, Judith N. Milner Koch, died in 2016.
Early in Ted’s career he was a police officer assigned to the K-9 unit. Later he worked in Prince George’s and Montgomery counties as a stone mason. He spent a lot of his early years with his family on the Chesapeake Bay boating, fishing and crabbing, Ted loved the water. Following his retirement, Ted and his wife moved to Lake Heritage, Gettysburg.
Ted is survived by three children, Teresa Ferguson and her husband Gary of Middletown, Md., Tracey Kay Sullivan and her husband Shawn of Gettysburg, and Trudy DiFazio and her husband John of Myersville, Md.; seven grandchildren, Kelly Insley and her husband Buck, Kyle Ferguson and his fiancé Sabrina Pierotti, Matthew Sullivan and his wife Dana, Lindsay Zieler, Chase Zieler, Trey Zieler and Carly DiFazio; a great-grandchild, Camden Sullivan; and a brother, Frederick P. Koch. He was predeceased by a brother, Donald M. Koch.
A private celebration of Ted’s life will take place at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, stjudes.org.
Online obituary and condolences available at monahanfuneralhome.com.
