Marilyn D. Meixell, 93 of Gettysburg, formerly of Frederick, Maryland, passed away on Thursday, January 20, 2022 at SpiriTrust Lutheran, The Village at Gettysburg.
Born in Grand Forks, South Dakota, on August 25, 1928, she was the daughter of the late Arvid G. and Nettie E. (Johnson) Dahlstrom. Marilyn was predeceased by her husband, Harry “Mike” Meixell, who died in 2021.
Marilyn taught in the Montgomery County School System for 25 years before her retirement. She was a member of the Gettysburg Women’s Club and Gettysburg Garden Club.
A graveside funeral service and interment will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, January 28, 2022, at the Evergreen Cemetery in Gettysburg.
The Monahan Funeral Home in Gettysburg is assisting with the funeral arrangements.
Online tributes and condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
