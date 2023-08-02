Elsie Brubaker, 93, of Shrewsbury, Pa., died on Sunday, July 30, 2023, at her daughter’s home in Parkton, Md.
Born January 25, 1930, in Parkton, Md., she was the daughter of the late Tandy Alfred and Mary Elizabeth (Horne) Dix.
Elsie worked at WR Grace as a data entry specialist until retiring in 1986.
She enjoyed gardening, especially roses, needlepoint, and crafts. She was an avid reader of books and a talented seamstress. Her late cat Oscar held a special place in her heart.
She is survived by daughters, Joan Lee McNealy of Parkton, Md., Joyce Ann Tracy of Red Lion, Pa., and Janet Louise Kearney and husband William of Murrells Inlet, S.C.; granddaughter Jennifer Lynn Tracy; great-grandson Jacoby Robert Clark; and great granddaughter Alayna Clark.
She was predeceased by her husband of 70 years, Robert Reed Brubaker in 2018; brothers, Richard, Garnet, and Edward; sisters, Hazel, Mary, Luella, and Roberta; and son-in-law, Christopher McNealy.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 5, 2023, at the Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home, 91 Willis St., Westminster.
Entombment will follow in Evergreen Memorial Gardens in Finksburg.
The family will receive friends on Friday, August 4 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be made in Elsie’s name to The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals at aspca.org, or to your local chapter.
