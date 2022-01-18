Carol Jean Staub, 84, of Emmitsburg, Md., passed away Sunday, January 16, 2022, at her home surrounded by family.
Born March 25, 1937, in Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of the late Arthur and Mary (Bishop) Hardman. Carol leaves behind Robert Staub.
Carol was a homemaker. She loved flowers and spending time with her family.
Surviving in addition to Robert are a daughter, Bobbie Jean Click and husband Herbie Jr. of Emmitsburg; daughter-in-law Karen Staub of Laurel, Md.; grandsons, Kelly Click and wife Chrystal, and Vance Click and wife Morgan; a granddaughter, Katie Staub; great-grandchildren, Cora, Cassie, and Emery; brother, Bob Hardman and wife Francis; and sister, Janet Cool. Also surviving are numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a son, David “Artie” Staub; sisters, Mary Barker, Joyce Grinder, and Charlotte Kepner; and brothers-in-law, James Cool, Harry Kepner and Buel Barker.
The family will receive friends 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, January 20, 2022, at Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home, 210 W. Main St., Emmitsburg, MD 21727. A funeral service will be held on Friday, January 21, 2022, at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with the Rev. Walter Bowers officiating. Burial will follow at Emmitsburg Memorial Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Vigilant Hose Company, 25 W. Main St., Emmitsburg, MD 21727; or EOPCC, P.O. Box 1219, Emmitsburg, MD 21727.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home P.A.
Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.myersdurborawfh.com.
