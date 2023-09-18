Larry G. Weikert, 78, of Gettysburg, passed away peacefully at his home on Wednesday, September 13, 2023.
Born September 20, 1944, in Philadelphia, Pa., he was the son of the late Edith V. (Weikert) Baker.
Mr. Weikert was a veteran of the United States Air Force. He was a life member of St. James Lutheran Church, Gettysburg. He worked for many years for the FCC before retiring a number of years ago. In his spare time, he enjoyed traveling, camping, hunting, and fishing. He spent the winter months in Florida and enjoyed spending time with his many friends there.
Larry is survived by his daughter, Lori Ackors and her wife Lesli Willoughby of York, Pa.; his grandchildren, Sarah Raitt and her husband Stephen, Robert Ackors and his significant other Morgan Pickard, Cody Willoughby, and Laura Willoughby; and his great-grandchildren, Brynn Raitt, Harper Raitt, Willow Ackors, Jonah Ellis and Jameson Ellis.
A celebration of life service for Larry will be held on September 25, 2023, at 11 a.m. at St. James Lutheran Church with a light luncheon following the service.
Monahan Funeral Home is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Online condolences may be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
