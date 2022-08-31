Gordon Green

Gordon David Green, 79, Keller Drive, St. Thomas, PA passed away Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022 at the Chambersburg Hospital.
He was born Jan. 20, 1943 in Washington, D.C., the son of the late Gordon H. and Nina Huggans Green. His wife, Glenda Brook Green died in February of this year.
Gordon graduated from Frostburg State University with a major in Art. For many years he was an artist specializing in modern art and sculpture. And at the same time he owned and operated Artistic Creations Photography Studio in the Deep Creek Lake area.
In his second career he earned a Master’s in Special Education from Western Maryland College and became the Education Director of the Taylor Manor School for troubled youth outside Baltimore.
In his retirement he and his wife made jewelry and traveled to various craft shows selling their products.
Gordon is survived by one son, Gavin Green and his wife Kathleen of Gettysburg; two grandchildren, Sydney Elizabeth Kiick, Zachary Hunter Kiick; and a sister, Peggy Johnson of Purcellville, Va.
A Celebration of Gordon’s life will take place at a later date.
In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to The National Audubon Society at www.act.audubon.org.
Online obituary and condolences available at monahanfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.