Eleanor Jane Reese Dehoff, 67, of Littlestown entered into God’s eternal care on April 12, 2021, at Gettysburg Genesis Center after battling a variety of health issues including dementia.
She was the wife of James L. Dehoff, her husband of 45 years. Born Aug. 26, 1953, in Gloversville, New York, Eleanor was the daughter of Franklin Paul Reese Jr. and (the late) Joanne V. Reese.
She graduated from Ringgold High School in New Eagle, Pa., and received her bachelor’s degree from California University of Pennsylvania in 1974, where she met her husband.
An art teacher by training, Eleanor was a proofreader at Doubleday Books in the late 1970s and became a homemaker (the toughest job a woman can have) after her first child was born. She shared her love of sewing and quilting by teaching classes at The Quilt Patch in Littlestown as well as selling and gifting her own quilts and creations. She helped form a local quilt guild in 1996, serving as its first president. She also embraced vegetable and flower gardening, canning, baking and making Christmas evergreen arrangements.
As her children became a bit older, Eleanor became a substitute teacher with Lincoln Intermediate Unit and also served on the Littlestown School Board. She was a member of Idaville United Brethren Church.
In addition to her loving husband, Eleanor is survived by their children, Jonathan P. Dehoff and wife Laura of York Springs, and Jennifer L. Dehoff and partner Ashley McLain of Harrisonburg, Va. She also leaves behind her father Franklin; her sister, Roberta Hungerford; her brother Franklin Reese III and wife Mary; sister-in-law Janet McKinney; brother-in-law Ronald Dehoff; and many nieces and nephews.
Viewing is Thursday, April 15, 6-8 p.m. at Little's Funeral Home, Littlestown. COVID-19 restrictions will be observed with masks being worn and social distancing. The funeral service is private with the Rev. Stuart Johns officiating. Interment will be in Mount Carmel Cemetery, Littlestown.
Online condolences may be shared on www.littlesfh.com.
