Ronald F. “Chub” Rice, age 87, of Biglerville, passed away peacefully Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, at his home. He was born July 16, 1933, in Butler Township, Adams County, the son of the late Ralph E. and Margaret A. (Cluck) Rice.
“Chub” graduated in the Class of 1951 from Biglerville High School. He, along with his wife, Joan, operated the family farm his entire life. From 1970 to 1990, he and Joan operated Sandoe’s Fruit Market. He was a bus contractor for the Upper Adams School District. He was a member of Zion United Church of Christ in Arendtsville. He was a life member of Arendtsville Fire Company, an original member of The Growers of Knouse Foods, member of the PA Farm Bureau and board member of Growers Equipment. He was also a member of Buchanan Valley Rod and Gun Club and the Adams County Fruit Growers.
“Chub” enjoyed hunting and the outdoors. He enjoyed playing cards and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
“Chub” is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Joan L. (Hartman) Rice. He is also survived by two daughters, Brenda L. and husband David McCleaf of York Springs, and Tonya G. and husband Michael Griest of Biglerville; two sons, Barry B. and wife Michele Rice of Biglerville, and Tony C. and wife Theresa Rice of Biglerville; 10 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and three sisters, Barb May of Gettysburg, Joyce Wertz of Biglerville, and Betty Culp of Gardners. He was preceded in death by five sisters, Kathryn Pitzer, Mary Carey, Evelyn Orner, Mildred Taylor and Ruth Starner; and six brothers, Harold, Wallace, Donald, Ralph Rice Jr., Robert and Clifford Rice.
Professional services are entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home Inc., 111 S. Main St., Bendersville.
Funeral services will be private at Dugan Funeral Home Inc., with Rev. George Heberlig officiating. Interment will be in Fairview Cemetery, Arendtsville.
Special thanks to Homeland Hospice, Visiting Angels and Live-In Care.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Zion United Church of Christ, P.O. Box 538, Arendtsville, PA 17303.
