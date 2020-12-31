Donald S. Austin Jr., 65, of Carlisle, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, at UPMC Carlisle with his loving wife by his side.
He was born July 6, 1955. in Gettysburg to the late Donald S. Sr. and Alice (Agnew) Austin.
Don was a very loving, kind generous man who would always help anyone who was in need. He was a gifted chef who grew up around his grandparents’ restaurant in NYC. His career in cooking took him to Philadelphia where he worked as the chef at several restaurants and catering companies and ultimately led him to central Pennsylvania where he cooked for a few different institutions. Don loved the outdoors and enjoyed spending his free time hunting and fishing. He was a family man who always put his family first.
Don is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Debra A. Austin of Carlisle; three sons, Steven Austin, David (wife Susan) Aughinbaugh, and David (wife Bridget) Austin all of Carlisle; seven grandchildren; one great-grandson; his brother, Anthony (wife Linda) Austin of Gardners; his sister, Annette (husband Michael) Byrne of Harrisburg; and many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service celebrating Don’s life will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in memory of Don to American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 42040, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
To sign the guestbook, please visit www.HoffmanFH.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.