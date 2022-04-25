Rebecca “Becky” Louise Trump, 79, of Littlestown, went home to be with her Lord, Jesus Christ, on Wednesday, April 20, 2022.
She was born on November 5, 1942, in Hanover, Pa. Rebecca was the daughter of the late Cletus N. Reever and Marie I. (Reaver) Reever. She was the wife of the late Dale W. Trump, to whom she was married for 25 years. In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by her granddaughter, Mikala Nicole Hartsock; and her sister, Eileen Reever.
She is survived by her son, Christopher T. Hartsock (Jill) of Aspers; stepson, Dale K. Trump (Lisa) of Gettysburg; and stepdaughter, Tammy M. Rupp (David Sr.) of Gettysburg; granddaughters, Morgan Hartsock and Jordyn Hartsock; step-grandchildren, David Jr. (Jessica) Rupp, Heather (Christian) Henry, Stacey (Nick) Cafarchio, Whitney Rupp, and Brandi Trump; and great-grandchildren, niece, and nephew. She is also survived by her brother, Richard E. Reever (Barbara), of Hanover, Pa.
Becky graduated from Taneytown High School. She retired from Charles R. Nell Meats in 2005.
She enjoyed her family, cooking, baking, yard sales, farm markets, and old church hymns.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 30, 2022, at the Monahan Funeral Home, 125 Carlisle St., Gettysburg, with Pastor Fred Mummert officiating. Interment will follow the services in Oak Lawn Memorial Gardens, Gettysburg. The family will receive friends on Saturday at the funeral home from 10 to 11 a.m.
Online tributes and condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com
Flowers can be sent to the Monahan Funeral Home or donations in Becky’s memory can be made to Harvest Time Temple, 680 Black Rock Road, Hanover, PA 17331.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.