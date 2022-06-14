Stephen A. Miller, 64, of Dillsburg, passed peacefully on Sunday, June 12, 2022, at home surrounded by his family. He was the loving husband of Joan N. (Deshong) Miller who died February 24, 2007.
Born June 18, 1957, in Gettysburg, he was the son of the late Francis L. and Rosalie (Martin) Miller.
Stephen worked at Jack Tar Sewing Factory, Littlestown, prior to his employment with Quad Graphics, Fairfield, where he worked for nearly 30 years. He served with the fire police for several area fire companies and attended St. Ignatius Catholic Church, Orrtanna.
Stephen was a member of the Fairfield Amvets Post 172, the Catholic War Veterans, Bonneauville, the Gettysburg Eagles Aerie 1562 and the Gettysburg American Legion Post 202. He enjoyed cutting fire wood and spending time at Earle’s Inn, Gettysburg.
He is survived by his daughter, Samantha Austin and husband David, Dillsburg; stepdaughter, Karen Brown and husband Frank, Gettysburg; sisters, Mary Kuhn, Littlestown and Margie Kaiser and husband Dave, Hanover; brothers, George Miller and wife Rose, Abbottstown, Wayne Miller and wife Sherry, Hanover, Francis Miller Jr., Ohio, and Robert Miller, Gettysburg; nine grandchildren; and 20 great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his stepson, Richard Leatherman, and brothers, Dennis, Thomas, Fred and Joseph Miller.
A service to celebrate the life of Stephen A. Miller will be held at 7 p.m. on Friday, June 17, 2022, at the Peters Funeral Home, 321 Carlisle St., Gettysburg, with Pastor Ron Parr officiating. A time to share memories and an opportunity to view will be on Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Contributions in memory of Stephen A. Miller may be made to the American Cancer Society, Cancer Research, P.O. Box 42040, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
To share memories of Stephen A. Miller and to view a video tribute, please visit www.petersfuneralhome.com.
