Catherine J. “Cathie” Bryant, 71 of Hanover, Pa. passed away on Friday, Dec. 24, 2021 at the Hanover Hospital.
Born in Waterloo, Ind. on Nov. 2, 1950, she was the daughter of the late Thomas and Patricia Ann (Miser) Farrington. Cathie is survived by her husband, James E. Bryant, Jr. She was predeceased by her first husband, Art W. Plank, who died in 1985.
Cathie was employed for 28 years by the Carroll County Department of Public Works before her retirement in 2012. She enjoyed spending her free time with her family, especially spoiling her grandchildren.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her daughter, Jodi A. Plank; stepchildren Robert Plank, Melissa Brownley, Perry Plank, Scott Bryant, and Darren Bryant; granddaughter Darby Bair; eight step-grandchildren; numerous great step-grandchildren; and five siblings, Cindy Rottger, Wayne Farrington, Cheryl Wright, Ronald Farrington, and Donald Farrington.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. The family suggests memorials to a favorite charity. Online tributes and condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.