Melissa Evans (Missy) born in Gettysburg to Gary Jr. Evans and the late Olive Evans of Gettysburg passed away at 46 in her home on Saturday, July 24, 2021, suddenly and unexpected.
Missy was predeceased by her husband Dennis Graham of Fayetteville and her niece Shianne Hibbitt of Georgia.
She is survived by her brother, Gary Evans of Gettysburg; and her sister, Sonia Hibbitt, and brother-in-law Shane Hibbitt of Georgia, her stepson, Bryan Graham; her nieces, Shania Keel, Emily Zeigler, Katelyn Evans and Samantha Evans, and her nephews, Shane Hibbitt, Eric Zeigler, and Seth Hibbitt.
God looked around his garden, and found an empty space. Then he looked upon this earth and saw your tired face. He put his arms around you, and lifted you to rest. God’s garden must be beautiful, he only takes the best.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Monahan Funeral Home to help defray funeral expenses. Online obituary and condolences available at monahanfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.