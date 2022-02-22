Betty L. (Sponseller) Roth, of Hanover, passed away on February 19, 2022, at the age of 81.
She was the beloved wife of Bernard J. Roth; the loving mother of Diane Munson and her husband Tony, David Roth and his wife Brenda, Doug Roth, Derek Roth and his wife Wendy, and Duane Roth and his wife Karin; and the sister of John Sponsellar and Jeanette Dubrof. She is also survived by nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Anna Mae Sponsellar; and her brother, Vernon Sponsellar.
Funeral services will be held privately by her family under the direction of Murphy-Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc. of McSherrystown.
