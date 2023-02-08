John A. Cool, age 90, of Biglerville, passed away on Sunday, February 5, 2023, at WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital. He was born June 12, 1932, in Gettysburg, to the late John F. and Grace I. (Herring) Cool.
He was employed in maintenance by the former Fantasyland Amusement Park and Granite Hill Campground, both in Gettysburg. John enjoyed hunting, fishing, bowling, sprint car racing, Bluegrass music at the campground and vacationing at Ocean City, Md., with his family.
John is survived by his wife of 71 years, Elsie Pauline (Dennis) Cool. He is also survived by two sons, Jeffrey L. Cool of Arendtsville, and Craig E. Cool of Biglerville; a daughter, Karen E. Shultz of Gettysburg; brother, Daniel E. Cool of Hanover; seven grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, three sisters and four brothers.
Professional services are entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home Inc., 111 S. Main St., Bendersville.
Funeral services will be private and at the discretion of the family.
Friends may express online condolences at www.DuganFH.com.
