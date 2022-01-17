James Terence (Terry) Wolf, 71, born January 10, 1951, in Portland, Oregon, son of the late Ruth and Robert Wolf, died peacefully on January 14, at York Hospital, York, Pa., of glioblastoma.
He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Lynn Garrison Wolf, and daughters, Kelly Frenck (Dave) and Kathleen Regentin (John); and preceded in death by son, Michael Fahey. He is the loving grandfather of William, Patrick, Jack, and Audrey; and also survived by his siblings, brothers, Glenn (Liz) and Richard (Gail); and his sister, Nancy Wolf-Fisher (Joe).
Terry grew up in Cheverly, Md., and lived there most of his life. He graduated from Bladensburg High School, attended Frostburg University, and graduated from the University of Maryland, earning his degree while also working full time. Terry served in the Naval Air Reserves at Patuxent NAS as a sonar operator on Orion P3 sub-hunter aircraft. He spent the majority of his career working in the automotive parts industry.
Traveling with Lynn was a true joy for Terry. Whether they were on a cruise or visiting family and friends throughout the country, he enjoyed the sights, cuisine, and culture. Terry and Lynn had recently moved to Gettysburg, bringing them closer to family.
He was an avid golfer and a lifelong sports enthusiast. Although Terry closely followed professional sports, he most enjoyed watching his grandchildren play. Terry attended countless games, meets, and regattas over the years.
Many family, friends, and co-workers loved Terry. They will miss his kind-heartedness, contagious laugh, and big smile.
A memorial service will be held at a later date this spring.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests you please contribute, in Terry’s memory, to a scholarship set up in his father’s name at the School of Forestry at Syracuse University. The address: Bob Wolf Fellowship Fund, ESF Development Office, 214 Bray Hall, One Forestry Drive, Syracuse, NY 13210.
Online obituary and condolences available at monahanfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.