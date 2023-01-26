Guy Wilmer Fissel, 93, passed away on January 3, 2023 in Kearneysville, W. Va.
He was born on June 4, 1929 in Biglerville, Pennsylvania.
He was predeceased by his wife of 69 years, Betty-Jane, by two weeks; his son Mervin B.; his step-great-grandson Noah C.; his parents, Elmer B. and A. Maude Steinour; his sisters Edith M. Baker Shriver, Bess K. Munson, and Joyce E. Rothermel; and his brothers E. Blair, Jesse L., and George C.
He is survived by his children Guy W. Jr., Ruth E., Robin A. (Cindy), and Jennifer L. (John); his grandchildren Kristine A. (Dan), Allexandra N. (Andy), Erica R. (Sammy), and Sydney B.; his step-grandchildren Brandi J. (Craig), and Joshua N. (Hazel); his great-grandchildren Penelope M., Sebastian J., and Matteo R.; his step-great-grandchildren Carson R. and Zachary N., as well as nieces and nephews and their children.
Guy graduated from Arendtsville (Pennsylvania) Vocational High School in 1947 as valedictorian, where he was a member of the National Honor Society, the Junior Town Forum, and the baseball and basketball teams. He played bass in the band, and served as associate year book editor.
After graduation, Guy attended Shippensburg State Teachers College, due to the lack of freshman slots at Pennsylvania State College (“College” was replaced by “University” in 1953). He transferred to Penn State in 1948 earning a BS in January 1952 and an MS in August 1955 in agriculture and biological chemistry.
While at Penn State, he was a member of the Pershing Rifles, the Liebig Society, and the ROTC band, playing the sousaphone.
From February 1952 until December 1953, Guy served in the U.S. Army Signal Corp as a first lieutenant in the Korean War during which he was awarded the Korean Service Medal with two Bronze Stars. He was assigned to the 51st Signal Battalion, 1st Corps.
On January 18, 1953, he married Betty-Jane Smith of Baltimore, Md. In 1955, they moved to Honduras where Guy worked for the United Fruit Company as a chemist in their research laboratory. After moving back to the United States, Guy was employed as a chemist by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, first in Beltsville, Md., then at University Park, Pa. He retired in 1991 after 33 years.
Guy loved hunting, fishing, camping, gardening, reading, board games, playing cards, and watching sports, especially Penn State Nittany Lions football. He also volunteered with the Cub Scouts, leading fund-raisers.During the season, there were outings to Washington, D.C. Senators and Baltimore Orioles games, camping at Deep Creek Lake, Md., or near Ocean City, Md. and Williamsburg, Va. Guy always had his camera with him and leaves his family many photographic memories.
Guy was a State College, Pa. resident from June 1970 until April 2022 where he was a member of St. Paul’s United Methodist Church. He was also a member of the Bald Eagle Power Squadron for 51 years, serving as secretary, treasurer, and commander.
An avid blood donor since his youth, Guy donated over 28 gallons to the Greater Alleghenies chapter of the American Red Cross. He often submitted letters to the editor at the Centre Daily Times.
After retirement, there was time to enjoy traveling – an Alaskan cruise, a trip to Honduras with his daughter, Ruth, many trips to St. Michaels, Md., and visits to family. He helped his children with their household projects.
His large, well-tended garden supplied the pantry with vegetables. During State College’s snowy winters, Guy would break out the snowplow to clear the neighbors’ sidewalks and driveways.
He was devoted to his wife, serving as her caregiver when her mobility became limited. He took over household duties, including baking Christmas cookies — generously sharing them with his children. Guy was able to enjoy his beloved Penn State Nittany Lions win the Rose Bowl on January 2, 2023.
A private memorial service was held in Kearneysville, W. Va. As Guy donated his body for science research, interment will be after his remains are returned to his family.
Donations may be made to the non-profits American Red Cross, PO Box 37839, Boone, IA 50037 and Hospice of the Panhandle, 330 Hospice Lane, Kearneysville, WV 25430 in memory of Guy.
