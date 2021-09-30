Mary Louise Deardorff Coe passed away September 23, 2021, at the Anderson Hospital in Anderson, S.C.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Glenn D. Deardorff and Jessie K. Slonaker Deardorff; and her husband Joseph Coe.
Interment will be at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, S.C., at a future date.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.