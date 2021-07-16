Bradley J. Deckert, 56, Mummasburg Road, Gettysburg, passed away on Wednesday, July 14, 2021, at his home surrounded by his family.
He was born October 24, 1964, in Gettysburg, the son of James and Ann Davis Deckert of Gettysburg.
Brad was a graduate of the Lincoln Intermediate Unit in New Oxford. He was a bronze medalist in swimming in the 1983 International Special Olympics held in Baton Rouge, La. He always had a smile and story for everyone he met. He loved his family and spending time with them all.
In addition to his parents, Brad is survived by a brother, Chad Deckert and his wife April of Gettysburg, their children, Stephanie Marshall and her husband Jackson (their child, Arlo), Lauren Binz and her husband Austin (their children, Noah, William, and Chad), Olivia Deckert, Chase Deckert, and Brady Deckert.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, July 24, 2021, at 2 p.m. from Trinity Lutheran Church, Arendtsville, with Rev. Benjamin Siebert officiating. The family will receive friends at the church on Saturday from 1 p.m. until the time of the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Adams County Special Olympics, 37 Bittern Drive, Gettysburg, PA 17325.
Online obituary and condolences available at monahanfuneralhome.com.
