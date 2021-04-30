Dale A. Beaverson, 77, of York Springs, passed away Wednesday, April 28, 2021, at the WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital.
He was born Jan. 25,1944, in Carlisle, Cumberland County, Pa., the son of the late Carl F. and Doris Kinter Beaverson.
Dale was a retired UPS Freight truck driver and a Bermudian Springs Class of 1962 graduate. He proudly served in the US Air Force as a medic and then continued serving in the Air National Guard. Dale also served his community as mayor of York Springs.
He was a member of the Mechanicsburg American Legion, Fairfield VFW, Williams Grove Steam Engine Association and a lifetime member of the NRA. Dale was always proud to speak about the homestead he grew up on and remained an avid fan of antique farm equipment and memorabilia, westerns and things that reminded him of his life on the farm.
Dale is survived by his sons, Randy A. Beaverson of York Spring, and Kevin E. Beaverson and his wife Debbie of York Springs; a granddaughter, Erika; and his sisters, Phyllis Fahnestock of East Berlin, and Joyce Negley of Gettysburg.
Services will be held Thursday, May 6, 2021, at 11 a.m. at the Cocklin Funeral Home Inc., 30 N. Chestnut St., Dillsburg, Pa. A viewing will be held on Thursday, one hour prior to the service from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in Sunnyside Cemetery, York Springs, following the service.
An online guestbook can be signed at www.cocklinfuneralhome.com.
