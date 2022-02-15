Paul W. Knight, 100, of Fairfield, died Sunday evening, February 13, 2022, at the WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital.
Born December 23, 1921, in Burke, Va., he was the son of the late George and May (Merryman) Knight. He was the husband of the late Josephine Mae (Klein) Knight who died January 2, 2013.
Mr. Knight was a decorated veteran of the United States Army during World War II. He was a tank commander and served in the Normandy invasion, June 6, 1944. This was followed by deployments throughout Europe. After his military service, he worked as a glazier, specializing in greenhouse construction. He, in fact, built greenhouses at Longwood Gardens.
Paul is survived by his two daughters, Sister Jo Ann Knight of Fairfield, and Kathleen Weddle of Bunker Hill, W.Va.; three grandchildren, Elizabeth, Emilie, and Erin; nine great-grandchildren, Anthony, Lauren, Camille, Olivia, Isaiah, Jacob, Benjamin, Brynn, and Trey; and a special niece, Thelma. He was preceded in death by his grandson, Paul; and siblings, Georgia, Alvin, and Garland.
The family is planning a graveside service in the future at St. Leo’s Cemetery, Inwood, W.Va. The Monahan Funeral Home is in charge the funeral arrangements.
Online condolences may be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.