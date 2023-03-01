Betty L. Cook

Betty L. (Zold) Cook, 84, entered into rest on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at her home. She was the wife of the late John E. Cook Sr.
She was born July 28, 1938 in Harrisburg, Pa., the daughter of the late Robert L. Zold and Catherine M. (Jamison) Coe.
Betty had worked for Kelly Transit for 22 years and as a seamstress making custom draperies. She was a member of HGAC and the Pennsylvania Guild Craftsman Association.
A viewing will be 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday March 7 at the John W. Keffer Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. 902 Mt. Rose Ave., York. A funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Barry Yingling officiating. Burial will be in Greenmount Cemetery in York.
Betty is survived by five children, John E. Cook, Jr. (Candace Fox) of Dover, James D. Cook (Sheila) of York, Michael E. Cook (Sharon Ferree) of East Berlin, June Scroeder (Mark) of York, Lisa Sage (Randy Davis) of York; 12 grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren; siblings Robert Zold, Mark Coe, Beverly Jacobs; brother-in-law Jim Karns; numerous extended family members. She was preceded in death by a sister, Andrea Karns.
Memorial contributions can be made to American Cancer Society, PO Box 42040, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or to Heartland Hospice 3417 Concord Rd Suite C, York, PA 17402.
