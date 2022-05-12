James E. Maddox Jr., age 85, of Fairfield, died Friday, May 6, 2022, in Savannah Georgia while traveling from Florida. He was the husband of the late Helen M. (Panebaker) Maddox.
Born July 9, 1936, in Stewartstown, he was a son of the late James Earl “Bud” Maddox and the late Helen (Bowman) Maddox. He was retired as Postmaster of Fairfield Post Office, and was a member of Lower Marsh Creek Presbyterian Church, Gettysburg.
After Jim's retirement, he became involved in the tourist industry and was the owner of JEM Value Tours for 15 years. He was a life-long hunter and enjoyed spending time in his cabin in West Virginia. Jim also enjoyed watching MLB - GO YANKEES!
Mr. Maddox is survived by his companion, Lynn Orner; two daughters, Trudy K. Doll of Gardners, and Tracy L. Yinger and her husband Keith of Titusville, Florida; a stepson, D. Steven Conn of Mifflintown; a stepdaughter, Carol Ann Marquez and her husband Luis of Newport; three grandchildren; five step-grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and two step-great-grandchildren. He was also preceded in death by a brother, John “Jack” Maddox.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, June 24, 2022, at Lower Marsh Creek Presbyterian Church, 1855 Knoxlyn Road, Gettysburg. Visitation will be 10-11 a.m. Burial will be private. Kuhner Associates Funeral Directors Inc., 863 S. George St., York, is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Lower Marsh Creek Presbyterian Church, 1855 Knoxlyn Road, Gettysburg, PA 17325.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.