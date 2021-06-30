Margaret (Peg) A. Paris, 93, of Gettysburg, died peacefully at her home on Tuesday, June 29, 2021.
She was born January 27, 1928, in Gettysburg, the daughter of the late Howard G. Ridinger and Amy (Sheads) Ridinger. She was also preceded in death by her husband Robert Paris and beloved son, Robert Paris Jr.
Peg graduated from Gettysburg High School in 1946. After high school she moved to Arizona where she was selected to work in a lab on Vanguard missiles. This was top secret work that she was not allowed to tell anyone about at the time.
When she returned to Gettysburg she worked at Black & Decker, Grants, Murphy’s, and The House of Glass. In the evenings she helped her husband and son at their family business, R. Paris & Son where they drilled and reamed the barrels of Kentucky Long Rifles.
Peg was a very strong woman. One of her proudest accomplishments was being a female welder. She used acetylene torches to weld shut the doors on stock cars, and she also worked for Grogg’s where she welded tabletops and legs.
In her spare time she enjoyed spending time with her family, caring for her dogs and cats, collecting dolls and Blue Willow china, watching football (especially the Steelers), and researching her family tree.
She is survived by many nieces and nephews, dear friends and neighbors. Peg was preceded in death by her five brothers, William Ridinger, Richard (Dick) Ridinger, Philip Ridinger, John (Jack) Ridinger, and David Ridinger; and one sister Betty Deitch.
Burial in Evergreen Cemetery will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to PA Wounded Warriors, 117 Country Club Drive, Camp Hill, PA 17011 or to a favorite charity.
