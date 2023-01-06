Mary Ellen Bower, 88, of Chambersburg, passed away on Friday, January 6, 2023, at Brookview Healthcare Center. Born October 22, 1934, in Chambersburg, she was the daughter of the late John H. and Ruth Statler Crawford. Her beloved husband, James E. “Jay” Bower, preceded her in death on October 1, 1998.
Mary Ellen was a 1952 graduate of Biglerville High School. She attended Central Penn Business College and was employed as a secretary for the Chambersburg Area School District until her retirement. She and her husband owned and operated a dairy farm in Guilford Township for over 25 years. She was a member of Salem Evangelical Lutheran Church in Chambersburg and was also a member of the Order of the Eastern Star Martha Custis Chapter #342 since 1967.
She is survived by two daughters, Trudy Hose and husband Dennis of Carlisle, and Becky Mull and husband Samuel of Chambersburg; two grandchildren, Maggie (Hose) Livelsberger and husband Eric of Newville, and Sean Kindall and wife Chelsea of Shippensburg; two step-grandchildren, Dustin Mull and wife Megan of Fayetteville, and Kirsten Parr of Shippensburg; four great-grandchildren, Brooks, Lucille, Azlin, and Brileigh; and five step-great-grandchildren, Riley, Adilyn, Garrett, Paizley and Kipten. Aside from her parents and husband, Mary Ellen was preceded in death by her grandson, John Kindall.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, January 13, 2023, at Salem Evangelical Lutheran Church, 99 Miller Road, Chambersburg, PA 17202. Rev. Barbara Barry will officiate. Interment will follow in Norland Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, January 12, 2023, at the Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home, 333 Falling Spring Road, Chambersburg, Pa., and from 10:30 to 11 a.m. on Friday, January 13, 2023, at the church.
Memorial contributions may be made to Salem Evangelical Lutheran Church at the above address.
Condolences may be offered on her Book of Memories page at geiselfuneralhome.com.
