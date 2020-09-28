Harriet L. Decker, 75, of Hanover, entered into God’s eternal care on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, at WellSpan York Hospital. She was the wife of Charles L. “Bud” Decker with whom she shared 57 years of marriage.
Born June 13, 1945, in Hanover, she was the daughter of the late Harper J. Bair Sr. and Matilda A. (Gouker) Bair.
Harriet was a 1963 graduate of Delone Catholic High School. She was a member of Annunciation BVM Catholic Church, McSherrystown, and Brushtown Athletic Association. She enjoyed socializing at Hillside Center and spending time with her friends and family.
Surviving in addition to her husband are four children, Kimberly Sterner and husband Gregory of Hanover, Sherri Tipton and husband Clyde of Hanover, Scott Decker and wife Dana of York Springs, and Barry C. Decker and wife Shannon of Dillsburg; eight grandchildren, Anthony and Nicholas Tipton, Ryan Sterner, Zachary Jacoby, Jessica, Makayla, Barry Brayden and Kaylynn Decker. She was preceded in death by four siblings, Loretta Berkheimer, Helen Slaybaugh, Ruth Weaver and Harper J. Bair Jr.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, at the Brushtown Athletic Association, 5603 Hanover Road, Hanover. Burial will be private. A gathering of friends and family will be held at the Brushtown Athletic Association on Wednesday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Contributions in memory of Harriet may be made to Adams County SPCA, 11 Goldenville Road, Gettysburg, PA 17325.
Online condolences may be shared at www.murphyfuneralhomeinc.com.
