Mary G. Norwood, 88, of Gettysburg, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 14, 2023, at her home.
Born January 11, 1935, in Frederick, Md., she was the daughter of the late Charles Leroy and Ruth Adessa (Stup) Kemp.
Mrs. Norwood was a dietician supervisor at the Gettysburg Lutheran Home for many years and was also employed as a waitress at the Dutch Cupboard, Gettysburg. She was an active member of the Gettysburg Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary and enjoyed working the ticket booth at the Gettysburg Fire Department carnival. Mrs. Norwood was a member of St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, Harney, Md., and enjoyed camping, going to the beach and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
She is survived by her daughter, Nona Ford and husband Mike of Gettysburg; son, Charles Norwood of York; granddaughters, Jodi Cohen and husband Justin of Littlestown, Kayla Faloon and fiancé Justin Kline of Littlestown, and Amanda Stultz of Littlestown; great-grandchildren, Kaysen and Kamden Cohen, and Abigail and Logan Forbes; niece, Beverly Kemp of Thurmont, Md.; dogs, Bailey and Bella; and cat, Max.
She was preceded in death by her brother, James Kemp; great-grandson, Brayden Cohen; and long-time companion, William Decker.
A celebration of life service will be announced at a later date.
To share memories of Mary G. Norwood, please visit www.petersfuneralhome.com.
