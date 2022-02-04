Barbara M. Raville, a multi-talented career woman, wife and mother, died at her home in Hanover, Pa., on February 2, 2022. She was born to Gerald and Ada Rabetoy of Ogdensburg, N.Y., in 1929.
Barbara graduated from A. Barton Hepburn Hospital and Nursing School of Ogdensburg, N.Y., in 1950. Mrs. Raville specialized in OB/GYN and Emergency Room. She was a clinical instructor for LPNs, and taught classes on HIV/AIDS prevention and testing. After retiring from nursing, Barbara worked for the Lynchburg, Va., Visitor’s Bureau and won several awards in hospitality.
During her teenage years, Barbara dreamed of being a Rockette. She performed for local dance groups well into her ‘50s and sang for local groups as well.
Barbara was married to Lawrence Joseph Raville for 62 wonderful years. Lawrence passed away in August 2013. They successfully raised five children: Barbara (Charles) Rash, Leesburg, Va.; Victoria Lynch (Michael, deceased) San Rafael, Calif.; Adrienne Raville, Hagerstown, Md.; Lawrence J. Raville II (Belinda) Hanover, Pa.; and Blaise Raville, Gettysburg. She is survived by six grandchildren, Meagan, Madeleine, Jake, Molly, Emma and Joseph. Barbara’s biggest joy and of utmost importance to her were her children and grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, please provide donations in her name to the VNA Hospice of Hanover and Spring Grove, 440 Madison St., Hanover PA 17331-4700 or electronically at https://vnahanover.org/donations-special-events/.
A Mass will be held at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, 6084 W. Canal Road, Abbottstown, on February 9, at 11 a.m.
Online obituary and condolences available at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.
